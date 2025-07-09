Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,998.95 ($27.17) and traded as high as GBX 2,071 ($28.15). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,062 ($28.03), with a volume of 3,350,109 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,065.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,998.95.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 71 ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 16,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,070 ($28.14), for a total value of £346,538.70 ($471,096.66). Insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

