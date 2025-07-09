Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 541,125 shares in the company, valued at $48,712,072.50. This trade represents a 19.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $11,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 755,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,178,800. This represents a 17.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,782,720 shares of company stock worth $160,506,999.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 20.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Astera Labs will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

