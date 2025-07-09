AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £110 ($149.54) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £103.10 ($140.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £108.71. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,573.51 ($130.15) and a 52 week high of £133.88 ($182.00). The stock has a market cap of £198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

