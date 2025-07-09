ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.27. 5,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 5,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

ASX Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

