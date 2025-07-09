ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.92.
In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total value of C$18,825,910.53. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.81, for a total transaction of C$933,389.25. Insiders sold 343,599 shares of company stock worth $38,107,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
