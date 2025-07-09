Auna (AUNA) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Auna to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Auna has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auna’s peers have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 2 1 0 2.33 Auna Competitors 420 2241 4808 153 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auna and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Auna currently has a consensus target price of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 70.38%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 429.58%. Given Auna’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auna has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auna and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $1.17 billion $29.39 million 10.83 Auna Competitors $12.81 billion $234.98 million 1.80

Auna’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Auna. Auna is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna 3.67% 10.39% 2.38% Auna Competitors -760.08% -30.10% -13.70%

Summary

Auna peers beat Auna on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Auna Company Profile

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

