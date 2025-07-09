Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.67 and traded as high as C$36.60. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$36.38, with a volume of 46,865 shares trading hands.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.67.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.83%.

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

About Aura Minerals

In related news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$361,900.00. 57.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aura Minerals Inc is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States.

