Avis Budget Group (CAR) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avis Budget Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group -18.96% -14.74% -0.84% Avis Budget Group Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $11.79 billion -$1.82 billion -2.84 Avis Budget Group Competitors $6.81 billion $184.70 million 14.05

This table compares Avis Budget Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avis Budget Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Avis Budget Group Competitors 365 1334 1510 90 2.40

Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.46%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Avis Budget Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avis Budget Group rivals beat Avis Budget Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment is involved in the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

