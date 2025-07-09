Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Axis Capital by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $98.38 on Wednesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

