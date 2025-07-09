Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of AZTA opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 788.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Azenta by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Azenta by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Azenta by 13,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

