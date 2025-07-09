Bank of America Downgrades Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to Neutral

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.50. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Up 3.1%

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Shares of STLA opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 136.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.