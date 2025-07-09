Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.