Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

NYSE XPO opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.93. XPO has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

