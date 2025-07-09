Banner (BANR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $167.96 million for the quarter.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banner Stock Up 0.4%

BANR opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89. Banner has a 1-year low of $47.82 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banner by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 48.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 19.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

