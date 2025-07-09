Barbara Powley Purchases 10,000 Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £10,300 ($14,002.18).

Barbara Powley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Barbara Powley acquired 13,500 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($17,067.70).

Shares of LON MTU opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 85.76 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies ( LON:MTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 3.28 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 91.45%.

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City.

