Barclays Begins Coverage on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 245,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,509.60. This represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,357,000 after buying an additional 139,647 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $14,268,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

