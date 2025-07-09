Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TIMB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered TIM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TIM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TIM has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TIM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

