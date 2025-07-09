Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.08.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$50.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$48.35 and a 12 month high of C$60.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

