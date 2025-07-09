Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Price

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.62. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at $105,461,470.18. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.