Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

