Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $65.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,332,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,103,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 427,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 178,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

