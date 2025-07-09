Barclays Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $305.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $316.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $305.09 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $255.19 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

