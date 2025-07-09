Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading Up 51.8% – Time to Buy?

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 51.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92. 825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

