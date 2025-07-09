Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 153 to GBX 157. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Begbies Traynor Group traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 6184865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £193.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 435.82%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.