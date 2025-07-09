Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance
BEG opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.08 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 124 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of £192.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.
Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Begbies Traynor Group will post 10.1495972 earnings per share for the current year.
Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend
About Begbies Traynor Group
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.
Further Reading
