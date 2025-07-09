Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSY

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $56.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 122,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $6,191,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,347,424 shares in the company, valued at $778,114,396.80. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,053,196.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 670,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,867,278.84. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,519 shares of company stock worth $51,926,023 over the last three months. 20.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 361.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.