Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.
Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.7%
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,156 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,053,196.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 670,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,867,278.84. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,519 shares of company stock valued at $51,926,023. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
