Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.7%

BSY opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,156 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,053,196.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 670,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,867,278.84. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,519 shares of company stock valued at $51,926,023. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 361.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1,707.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 106.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.