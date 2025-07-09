Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

Core Scientific, IREN, Bit Digital, Marathon Digital, Cleanspark, Cipher Mining, and Riot Platforms are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are directly tied to Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, large on-chain holdings, or providing services like exchanges and custody. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price swings and the broader cryptocurrency industry via traditional stock markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 68,143,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,511,186. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 6.71.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. 35,143,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,718,819. IREN has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Shares of BTBT stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 104,644,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,336,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 5.25.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,446,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,096,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 6.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of Cleanspark stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.35. 16,055,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,921,137. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,724,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,615,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. 15,354,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,562,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

