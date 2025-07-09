Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $57,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

