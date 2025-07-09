BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BOE opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.