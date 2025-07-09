BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.26) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.89) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

