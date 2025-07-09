BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 103.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 733,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

