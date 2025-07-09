Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

BX stock opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

