Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $2.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.47.

BLNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $1.00 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Blink Charging

Blink Charging Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of BLNK opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.22. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 184.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.