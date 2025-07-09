bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $44.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.97 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

