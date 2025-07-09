BNP Paribas Exane Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Outperform

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Glj Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Sunrun Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock worth $72,877. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Sunrun by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 127,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

