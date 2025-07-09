Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,411.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,415.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,713.33 on Monday. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,414.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,985.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

