Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Booking traded as high as $5,815.92 and last traded at $5,815.92, with a volume of 175955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,716.80.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,415.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Persium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,414.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,985.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

