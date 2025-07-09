Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 431,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,057,540.44. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,331,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 2,899.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 303,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

