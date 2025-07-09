Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $76.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

BHF opened at $52.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

