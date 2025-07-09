Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target at $75.75

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $49.92 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.75%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $115,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,870. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $3,822,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,868,229.38. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,285,069 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after acquiring an additional 469,028 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,383 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 645,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

