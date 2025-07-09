Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target at $17.93

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,164.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 26,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.