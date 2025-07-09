Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Target Price at $70.71

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 21.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $271.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

