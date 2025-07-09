Brokerages Set Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) PT at $63.00

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $53.47 on Friday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

