Brokerages Set Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

