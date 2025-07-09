Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Target Price at $77.17

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $3,957,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

