Brokerages Set GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT at C$71.00

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

