Brokerages Set Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $292.36

Shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Heico from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Heico stock opened at $318.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Heico has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $328.64. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.19.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In other Heico news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Heico by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

