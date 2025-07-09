Brokerages Set Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) PT at $292.36

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 target price on shares of Heico and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $318.28 on Friday. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $216.68 and a fifty-two week high of $328.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heico will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

