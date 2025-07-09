Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) PT at $30.56

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7,690.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.02 million, a P/E ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $3.63. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $211.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

